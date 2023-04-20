New York State Wants This Off Your Car Soon

There is nothing like the freedom of the road. Do you remember how excited you were to get your learner's permit and then your driver's license? These days, it seems like less and less teens are pushing mom and dad to teach them/let them drive. With so many ride share options many are choosing to just have an app and pass on the license for awhile.

However, there are some of us who absolutely love to drive. Sure, gas is expensive and so is insurance and registration. But there is something special and freeing about being in the car, windows down, radio up and cruising down the highway.

Here in New York State, we have more to worry about when we drive as the weather can make the commute around town tricky. The ice and snow slow travel all over the state. Knowing how to keep the car from going to the ditch is something every driver in New York learns the hard way.

After your first encounter with a slippery road, you are more alert and, perhaps, you make moves to get your car or truck more prepared. Did you get new wiper blades to help you see? Did you pack winter survival gear in the car? Did you get new tires or put studs on? If the that is the case, here is the reminder that you are running out of time before those come off for the season.

State law allows the use of snow tires from October 16 through April 30.

If you have studded tires on the car, make an appointment to get them changed over to the summer tires soon.

According to a report from Legal Beagle:

While there are no specific restrictions on when a driver can use snow tires, putting them on a vehicle around the same time that the law allows studded tires is a good guide. Keeping snow tires on the vehicle all year, however, will cause excessive wear on the tires and damage them.

The weather will be up and down for the next few days in Western New York. The good news is that there doesn't seem to be any big snow storms left this season.

