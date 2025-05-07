New York State Requires This Temperature In Your Office

In just about every office in New York State, there is someone who is constantly complaining that it is too cold! But what is the minimum temperature that an office needs to be? There is a law in New York State that defines that.

With the winter looming, and the colder days approaching, many workers are firing up their space heaters, hot beverages and even blankets to help keep them warm in the office while they work. For the next few months, it will be a battle among those who are too hot and those who are too cold. It the same way in most houses.

But for those in charge, New York State has the final call on the comfort of the office.

According to a post on the New York State website, "The Property Maintenance Code of New York State currently requires a minimum temperature of 65 degrees in all workspaces in buildings across the state".

65 degrees sounds great to those of us who like to be cool when we work. However, for others, it is chilly!

At our house, we like to keep the temperature at 68 degrees, year round! The winter has arrived a little early for us as we have already seen a low temperature at 3 degrees this fall and over 6 feet of snow from recent storms. Even at 68 degrees, the house feels cold and drafty.

Recently, New York State passed legislation that requires schools to take action when it gets too hot. According to an article I posted at WYRK.com, ""Legislation S3397-A/A9011-A establishes 88 degrees as the maximum temperature in classrooms and support services spaces. It requires a plan for the removal of students and staff from these spaces where it is practical for the school district to do so".