New York State Reminds Bowhunters About This Law

The leaves are starting to change, the cooler mornings are here and the goldenrod is starting to bloom and here in New York State, it is almost time for the start of the bowhunting season!

Some wonder, when does deer hunting season start in New York State? Typically, the archery season gets underway on October 1st! As quickly as the year seems to be going, opening day will be here soon!

But before you get to your favorite stand, blind or food plot, there are some things that archery hunters need to keep in mind.

4 Basic Archery Hunting Rules In New York State

When you set that stand, if it is near a pond, creek, stream or river, keep in mind that in New York State "It is illegal to harvest deer or bear while the animal is in water".

I have been looking forward to this season for a few months. I have been hunting since I was 14 years old and LOVE hunting with my bow. I find that I see more deer when I archery hunt than when I hunt during the regular season. There is nothing better than a cool and quiet fall day in the woods and going undetected around deer.

If you don't have your license yet, there is still time to get one. Make sure you have completed your online or in-person archery certification classes and get to a retailer to get the license in person before the opener.

It is important to remember that the season starts a few days earlier in the Northern Zone. The opening day in those areas will be September 27th.

Good luck this year and stay safe. There seems to be more deer around than ever. Perhaps the more mild winter we had helped to keep the numbers up?