New York State Realtors Not Happy With New Possible Mandate

Realtors in New York State are not happy and starting a petition after a proposal mandate from New York State.

In fact, the Association sites that Governor Hochul wants to make housing more affordable in New York State, but ironically the State wants to add costs like the fire sprinklers. It is important to note in the debate that the point of the sprinkler system is to keep people safe and it is not a money grab, besides maybe a slight increase in taxes because your house value will then go up.

If you decided to participate in the petition and send an email to New York officials, here is the automated email that the Realtors' Association has set up for everyone:

"Governor Hochul has made great strides in drawing attention to New York’s housing crisis. Adding this requirement will simply make residential construction in New York more expensive".

Here is the petition from the New York State Association of Realtors:

The State Fire Prevention and Building Code Council released its proposed amendments to the state Uniform Code, which includes a new unfunded mandate requiring the installation of residential fire sprinkler systems in all new 1-2 family homes and townhomes. NYSAR is not opposed to fire sprinklers, however, we believe it should remain the choice of the consumer whether to install them in their home. Among several issues of concern include additional costs associated with the installation and maintenance of the system, particularly for those homes on well water, making homeownership even less affordable for New Yorkers. Importantly, state law already exists requiring home builders to provide purchasers of newly constructed homes with information on the benefits and estimated costs associated with the installation of fire sprinklers, which NYSAR supports.

