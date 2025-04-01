New York State Owns The Most Unique Lake In USA!

The snow has melted and a new month has arrived! Here in New York State, we are ready for all that the spring has to offer!

There is one thing that is consistent when it comes to weather in New York; it is always inconsistent. But hopefully this latest round of chilly temperatures will be the last and the sunny and warmer days are on their way!

When was the last time you and the family made a plan top visit the Finger Lake region of New York State? It may be worth a visit simply to see the most unique lake in all of the United States!

The Only "North South" Flow

There is one Finger Lake that many historians and scientists try to visit and study every year because it flows both north and south!

According to at least one report "" Keuka Lake is unique among the Finger Lakes in that it flows both north and south, with its two branches, the west and east branches, forming a "Y" shape".

Like the other Finger Lakes, Keuka Lake was formed by massive glaciers in the Ice Age and is one of the best for swimming and fun!

The spring and summer are the perfect time to visit the Finger Lakes but we are blessed to have an entire state of natural beauty! From Niagara Falls to the Adirondack Mountains, you can spend an entire season exploring some amazing places in New York State!