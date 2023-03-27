Stunning New York State Satellite Image Of Northern Lights

There are some incredible things that people would like to check off their bucket list. Things that we want to see or do before we, well, kick the bucket. You don't have to travel far to see some of the most popular bucket list items. In fact, New York State has a great selection of things to do.

When the winter snows and winds blow, we can either get depressed and stay inside and wait for good weather. Or, we could get out and enjoy nature! That latter is a good choice if you have a good camera!

This past week was, apparently, very good for viewing the Northern Lights! Across New York State, folks were sharing their photos on social media and on the news of the beauty of these majestic colors and lights. The National Weather Service office in Buffalo, New York has released a photo and image of what the lights looked like from way above!

The lights were beautiful if you saw them last week. However, can you imagine what the Northern Lights must look like in Alaska? It is one of the things that I want to see, in person, before my time on the earth ends. That, and a Buffalo Bills NFL Championship would also be nice to witness. Until then, thank goodness for social media and good cameras on phones!!

4 Super Fun Facts About Northern Lights. The Northern Lights put on quite the show when they do appear. Living in Big Sky Country (Montana), you have the opportunity to get one of the best shows in the United States. With darkness falling across most of the state, you will have the opportunity to see the brightest colors.

Here are four fun facts you may not know about the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights).

cc: Farmers Almanac