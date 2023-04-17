New York Has Banned This Sign From Mailboxes

This may be the busiest summer yet on the roads across New York State. The COVID pandemic is over and now that things are getting back to normal, beaches and resorts and ballparks will be packed with travelers. As the good weather returns to New York, you can see the extra traffic already.

For some, the drive to and from work is always the same. In fact, the drive you take to work may be so automatic that you don't even need to think about it. That is why New York State is reminding us of certain obstacles to watch for when we drive.

You have seen the orange triangle sign on slow moving vehicles.In New York State, farm machines/vehicles and any vehicle powered by animal or slow moving has to have that orange triangle on the back of it. But did you know that in New York State, you can't place that orange triangle on other places like a mailbox?

It is illegal to put SMV emblems on stationary objects - such as:

mailboxes - driveway posts.

This is most likely a result of some people using the orange triangle to help indicate a certain location or place. For example, someone may tell you to look for the orange triangle at the end of their driveway. The SMV sign, according to New York law, should not be used in that way.

The summer will be here before you know it and there will be kids on bikes, motorcycles and farmers working in and out of fields. These are just a few of the things that can pop up when you drive around town. Driving distracted can be a very dangerous thing and there is a new campaign that targets those who text and drive. Many people are having their license suspended or multiple fines for texting or using a phone in hand while driving. Be safe and stay alert this summer on the road in New York State.

