New York State Kids Will Love This Way To Call Santa

The big day is almost here and there is an exciting way for kids to reach Santa Claus in New York State!

The weather forecast is calling for a warmer than usual Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in New York State. But that has never, and won't ever stop Santa from making the rounds!

As we get closer to that magic journey, there is a fun way to talk with the jolly elf and help give back thanks to OnStar!

"It all starts Dec. 16 and runs until Christmas Day, so there are plenty of chances for children (of all ages) to experience the magic of the holidays. And for every blue button push, OnStar will donate* to the American Red Cross* — a great way to help those who need it most".

Have a great Holiday! We have four kids, under 8-years-old and Christmas is so exciting and fun to watch through their eyes! I am certain we will smashing that OnStar button this week!