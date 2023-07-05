New York State Was Part Of A Heat Record

Hopefully you and the family had an incredible and safe Independence Day? Among the fireworks and fun, it sure was great to see so many people back together celebrating! But there was a world record that some are excited about and others are very concerned. This past Monday was the hottest day on earth!

The heat and humidity of the summer are here. If you live in a home or apartment without any air conditioning, I feel sorry for you. The humidity this past weekend was nothing short of oppressive and it will continue this week with many in New York State getting ready for high temperatures in the 90s.

As far as the rest of the globe and the world, the heat has been fired up as well. While some are laughing at the thought of global warming being a crisis, the numbers are in and they are hot!

According to a report from The Hill:

On July 3, the average global air temperature 2 meters above the planet’s surface reached 62.62 degrees Fahrenheit or 17.01 degrees Celsius, according to the data analyzed by the University of Maine.

There are heat warnings for millions of Americans as many are taking the rest of the holiday week of to enjoy the summer with family and friends.

This past weekend was also a record setter for a guy who loved to beat the heat with lemonade!

Competitive eater Eric "Badlands" Booker, set a record of 23-point-zero-eight seconds to drink a gallon. That time beats his own record of 24 seconds, set last year. Booker has over three-million subscribers on his YouTube channel, 'BadlandsChugs.'

That is an insane amount of fluid in a very short amount of time! It almost is as if Joey Chestnut and Eric are superhuman!

