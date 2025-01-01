New York State Gets Ready For Massive Snowfall, Again

As we start the new year, a massive amount of snow is predicted for portions of New York State.

The rain and warm air that we had this past weekend is about to be blown past us by strong winds. With the Great Lakes being wide open, there are good conditions forming for lake effect snow.

As of early Monday, the National Weather Service had issued a watch.

On Monday, the National Weather Service was calling for heavy lake effect snow to drop at least seven inches on portions of New York including the counties of Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Southern Erie.

As usual, travel will likely be tough in the heaviest bands of the snow. Be ready for the snow to start flying Wednesday afternoon through Sunday!!

The winds will be strong on the drive to work on Monday.

As far as school closings, most of the schools in the region are off for the holiday and plan to reopen this Thursday or Friday. The morning and evening commute on Wednesday will be tough with the blowing lake effect snow.

"Narrow bands of heavy snow could bring rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Localized travel problems will be possible".