Attention New York State: DO NOT Travel To This Area

The start of the school year is just a few weeks away and if you are planning a trip before the fall arrives, there is one location that you are being asked NOT to travel to!

The summer of 2023 has been one for the record books as the heat and humidity have been making things very uncomfortable around New York State and across the country. It appears that the next several days will offer more of the same as we are getting heat related advisories.

Many people plan a trip right around the end of summer or around the holidays. If that is you, avoid Haiti!

Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure. On July 27, 2023, the Department of State ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees and non-emergency U.S. government employees. U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options, in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges. U.S. citizens wishing to depart Port-au-Prince should monitor local news and only do so when considered safe.

