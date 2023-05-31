New York State Concert Venue Says NO To Chairs

The summer is here and it is time to get out of the house and enjoy some live music again! The summer of 2023 is going to be amazing and there are some big shows coming to New York State!

The next time you go to a show, will you be standing in the "party zone"? Or will you be sitting closer to the stage? For some, the only place to be is on the lawn or on the grass depending on what you may call it. The crowds will be big this year at shows here in the Empire State and that has caused one venue to reevaluate the policy regarding chairs being brought to various shows.

Fans who attend certain concerts at the Saint Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse won't be able to bring lawn chairs into the facility. The change is going to affect concerts including Chris Stapleton June 8th, Shania Twain July 8th and Phish on July 23rd.

In a report from localsyr.com:

According to the Amphitheater, the venue lawn chair policy states that “for the safety, comfort and experience of all fans, the Venue reserves the right to not permit outside lawn chairs from being brought into the venue. A limited number of lawn chair rentals will be available for advance purchase online or at the venue on the day of the event, while supplies last.”

The Chris Stapleton show is just a week away and will be one of the best and biggest of the year! Keep in mind, there is also a clear bag policy that remains at many venues.

