New York State Comments On The Wolf Population

Every now and again, in parts of New York State, someone will claim to have seen a wolf! Is it real? According to officials in New York, it just might be.

The snow is flying in portions of New York State and it sure it pretty! In fact, it is a perfect setting for cross country skiing or hiking. There are some who are taking advantage of the snow to help with trapping!

But among all the things that we humans like to do in the woods when it snows, animals are doing the things that animals do and that means you might see one or two of them, including an occasional wolf.

I wrote a story this week about trapping season here in New York State that, for the most part, will continue until mid February. If you ever see a trap, that is legally set, you are required by law to leave it alone.

As for those who set the traps, they are very aware of their responsibilities when it comes to the laws and regulations pertaining to trapping in New York State.

But when it comes to the wolf population, they are OFF LIMITS.

Here is what New York State says about wolves. "Reminder: Wolves are protected in NY, and have been documented in the state on rare occasions. Please use care in identifying any large canids you encounter".

What are the numbers? The reality is that most of the sightings of wolves may have not actually been a wolf.

"We have documented a few wolves and wolf hybrids over the last 20 years in New York. In most cases, we believe these animals were released from captivity. However, wild wolves are present in Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario and it is possible for these animals to travel into New York".

Be safe and enjoy your time in the woods!