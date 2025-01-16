New York State Comments On The Outdoor Burn Ban

We have all seen the horrific devastation caused by the wildfires in Southern California. Here in New York State, there are plans in place that aim to prevent similar fires from happening.

The cold winter months are here and the snow has been falling. However, it is that time of the year that we are looking ahead to spring. If you have plans to get some work down around the house or property, you may want to work around the burn ban that is going to take place soon.

New York State is very clear about what is, and what is not allowed, to be burned outdoors.

If you look at the comments from New York State regarding outdoor burning, it is clear that the ban takes place every year starting in March.

"Annual brush burning ban is in effect from March 16 through May 14".

New York State also has a fire risk/fire danger map that is updated on a regular basis. It is a Greta way to find out what the conditions are in your area and may help with the decision to burn or not. As of mid January, the risk across the state is low.

But when the spring months get here, the sticks, brush and old leaves are dried out after the long winter. Fire dangers will rise quickly and now is the time to make plans for what to do around your property.

As the fires continue to burn in California, it is a reminder that we can all do our part to help prevent wildfires from starting or spreading. Get to know the local and state laws before you burn.

If you want to help the Southern California community recover, the American Red Cross is a great resource for donations.