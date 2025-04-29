New York State Comments On Skunk Invasion

As we get ready for March to arrive, people across New York State have been enjoying a late February thaw!

But it is not only the human residents of New York State that are getting excited about the fresh air and sunshine. The skunks in the state are also taking advantage the weather and it is a busy time of the year!

New York State has a wide variety of wildlife and the skunk population seems to be thriving.

If you walk the dog, take a stroll, or simply drive around the area, you will smell a skunk! The end of February is a key time for them.

Skunk breeding season is here!

It is important to stay away from skunks as much as possible. New York State reports that "Skunks are vulnerable to a variety of internal and external parasites. They also can get and spread rabies and other wildlife diseases. Skunks have been the most commonly confirmed rabies species, other than raccoons, during the spread of raccoon rabies throughout Southern New York".

As I drove to work this week, I could smell the skunks around our neighborhood. It was good reminder that they are out and about. Normally, I let our dog out to our yard on her own. However, for the next few weeks, I will put her on the leash and keep an eye on her. There is nothing worse than dealing with a dog that has been sprayed by a skunk before you have to leave for work!

The breeding season will continue for the next week or so and the babies will arrive in May!!