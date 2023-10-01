Is There A Major Halloween Law For New York State?

The fall is here and there are so many fun things for us to look forward to here in New York State! From apple picking to a trip through a corn maze, there is no shortage of family fun. But is New York State going to keep us from using a lit candle in our pumpkin?

While there are not any plans to stop or halt the use of candles in the pumpkins this year, many are wondering what is next after recent reports that New York is moving to more green and environmentally friendly way of doing things.

The biggest fear is that we won't be able to use a gas powered furnace or stove in the near future. Those who have one now may not be able to find parts and will effectively be forced to go all electric.

The cooler weather is almost here to stay and those who heat with wood are also getting ready for changes. There were reports that New York State wants to get rid of fireplaces and wood stoves as they add to the carbon footprint.

Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a pending law in New York that will begin to change how buildings and homes in New York are heated in an effort to reduce carbon emissions.

This bill known as the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act was signed in 2019 and will start to have a big impact in 2022.

Sections 2 and 3 of the bill would modify the Environmental Conservation Law to establish the New York state climate action council, and green-house gas emissions limits and reporting requirements, and provisions to address potential impacts on disadvantaged communities.

According to the bill, this portion of the law will go into effect as of October.

The bill would take effect on the same date as a chapter of the law of 2019 relating to a permanent environmental justice advisory group as proposed except that the community air monitoring program required by section 2 of the act shall take effect on October 1, 2022.

Similar to the reasons there won't be any gas ATV's available in New York State, this new law aims to end the damage to the environment that is caused by outdoor boilers/wood-burning furnaces.

Statement from the NYS DEC

The Climate Action Council’s Draft Scoping Plan does not contain any recommended actions directed specifically at wood burning.

The statement continues:

The State is not considering legislation that would ban wood burning. The Draft Scoping Plan puts forth strategies and actions to achieve the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Please read their entire press release, CLICK HERE.

