New York State Asks That You Don’t Drive These

The first full week of fall has arrived here in New York State! The cooler nights should be here soon and the leaves are changing quickly. As we start the new season, there is a unique request from New York State for those who drive cars or truck powered by gas or diesel.

The weather in the fall is typically the best of the year here in New York State. The days are generally warm and the cool, crisp mornings are nice for walking or riding a bike.

But regardless of the weather this week, as we start Autumn, New York State is trying to get you to break the routine of driving your car for "Get There Green" week.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has asked that you "go green" this week and ride a bike, walk or use an EV to get to work.

"Transportation represents the second largest source of New York State's greenhouse gas emissions and the largest part of most New Yorker's personal carbon footprint as well".

There have been multiple reports that indicate that New York State is going to try to remove all gas powered vehicles over a period of time. In fact, there are reports that gas powered off-road vehicles are already being phased out!