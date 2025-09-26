New York State is clear about the laws regarding golf carts, dirt bikes and lawnmowers on roads and sidewalks.

The spring is here and as the longer days arrive we are ready to get outside and enjoy all that New York State has to offer. However, it is how you get around that might be an issue.

Before the summer actually starts, it might be a good time to review what the law says about vehicles other than cars and trucks.

The sun will be shinning on this Mother's Day weekend across much of the Empire State and you might be ready to be cruising the neighborhood. But to avoid a possible arrest, stay off the roads if you are behind the wheel or the handle bars of the following.

New York State Law Regarding Certain Vehicles

While there is quite an extensive list of motorized vehicles that are off limits, the law says "You cannot register or operate any of the motorized devices from the list below on any street, highway, parking lot, sidewalk, or another area in New York State that allows public motor vehicle traffic. You may be arrested if you do".

Here are three of them...

Golf Carts

Dirt Bikes

Lawnmowers

There have been many issues with off-road dirt bikes and ATV on many city streets across New York State. Some areas and counties are working hard to enforce laws that are already on the books to keep them off the roads.

Be safe and have a fun summer!