There are few things that can frustrate you like when you try to get out of a subscription and you get a long runaround! You just want to be free and walkaway with no ties or fees. It is not as easy as it should be and that may soon change.

You know how it goes. You THINK you are done with whatever service you are trying to cancel and the emails still come to your inbox and, somehow, the fees still come out of your bank account! What can you do? Truth is, without some help you may be stuck.

There is a push from the federal government to help Americans end their subscriptions without hassle.

The Federal Trade Commission today proposed a “click to cancel” provision requiring sellers to make it as easy for consumers to cancel their enrollment as it was to sign up. That is just one of several significant updates the Commission is proposing to its rules regarding subscriptions and recurring payments.

We can all appreciate this. How many times did you sign up for something for a trial offer and either try to get out of it, or forget you signed up and try to get out of it? Only to find out, you can't without offering more information or some endless click-through maze. There are not many things that I would like the government to have it's hands on. However, this would really help ease some of the ridiculous frustrations that we deal with in the modern era.

