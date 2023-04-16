If you don't have a boat, there is a good chance that you know someone who does. The saying goes, the bets two days for having a boat are the day you buy it and the day you sell it.

Here in Buffalo, New York and the surrounding area, we are so lucky to have two Great Lakes within a short drive, the Niagara River and countless other lakes at our disposal for some boating fun. It is hard to believe, but you never really hear or see any advertising for service or sales of boats and accessories. However, there are thousands of boats around Western New York.

The spring is here and before we get to the month of May, there is a law that is in place every winter/spring regarding boats that you may not have been aware of.

For those on a boat in the "cold weather" there is a specific PFD law. According to New York State:

Anyone underway in a boat less than 21 feet in length anytime between November 1 and May 1 must wear a securely fastened life jacket. This includes canoes, kayaks, rowboats and motorboats

The weather is expected to be fantastic this week as temperatures rise in to the 80's and some may see record warmth before a major cool down that brings rain and snow.

