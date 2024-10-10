Nasty Viruses Found In These Items In New York State

There is a new report that might change the way you look at certain items around your home here in New York State.

The fall is the time when kids head back to school and within the first weeks of the school year, the viruses, cold and flu come home with the kids! We spoke with a few families who have reported a lice outbreak in their kid's schools!

But back at home, there are some other viruses that are lurking and there is new information about them.

The next time you go to the bathroom or washroom to get clean, or brush your teeth, take a peek at what's around you.

In a recent report online, EUREK Alert said that: "In a new Northwestern University-led study, microbiologists found that showerheads and toothbrushes are teeming with an extremely diverse collection of viruses — most of which have never been seen before".

Some of the viruses found, according to the report, are new to microbiologists!

This weekend, many people have an extra day off for the Indigenous Peoples' Day (also known as Columbus Day) and may want to use that time to: (a) get a new toothbrush and (b) disinfect the shower and shower head. But you don't have to go too crazy with the power chemicals. The report Alsop mentioned that, "instead of grabbing for bleach, people can soak their shower heads in vinegar to remove calcium buildup or simply wash them with plain soap and water".