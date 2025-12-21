New Yorkers, there is a big recall that is happening with nasal sprays due to some serious concerns. It is not ideal timing for a recall because of the time of year where people are getting sick and really using the nasal sprays. Here is why nasal sprays are getting recalled and which ones:

Why are nasal sprays being recalled?

The problem is that they contain contain mold and microbial contamination. It makes a lot of sense, if they are constantly moist and trap the water particles after use, it is going to create mold.

With the mold and yeast that were found, it is almost going adverse health consequences

Can you get a refund for your nasal spray?

Yes, you are going to make sure that you are contacting the companies about the right product. You can find out who to email and get your full refund here.

These are the 2 nasal sprays that you need to check in your medicine cabinet.

Here are the nasal sprays that are being recalled.

ReBoost Nasal Spray

ClearLife Allergy Nasal Spray

It is important to note that there have been no serious injuries reported yet.

Medicines also can expire and go bad. Make sure that you are always looking in your medicine cabinet to see if any of your medications have gone bad. Now, most times the medicines will not be as strong or be as effective if they are past their expiration date. Sometimes, medicines can become toxic and that is why experts warn you to check you medicine cabinet and throw them out.