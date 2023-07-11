Random, Mysterious Note Found In The Erie Canal [PHOTO]

The internet is making it tough to have fun in real life these days. At least in some cases. Is this a scam? Or was it merely an attempt to get a fishing line back? Either way, I was passed on the offer explained in the note that I found.

It was this passed weekend that we enjoyed some family time along the Erie Canal near Rochester at Perinton Park! What a beautiful place! I have lived in New York State my entire life and have never had the opportunity to enjoy this particular park.

While our three sons and I were taking a little stroll along the water this past Friday, I saw this note and yellow rope leading in to the water. My sons were desperately trying to get me to pull the rope in. But because I am a little paranoid about scams and pranks, I left it alone.

Photo by: Clay Moden loading...

Photo by: Clay Moden loading...

Photo by: Clay Moden loading...

Was it a scam? I guess I may never know. But most of the people that I watched walk up to the rope gave it a short tug and walked away.

This weekend, The Impractical Jokers are in Buffalo, New York. If you have watched that show before, you know that they are famous for doing random "pranks" in public and I couldn't help but think that perhaps this was one of them.

Perinton Park is gorgeous and we are truly blessed to have so many great resources and history in New York State like the story of the Erie Canal.

