MUST READ: Why Mom’s Say They Want ‘Nothing’ For Mother’s Day

You probably have not been able to hug your mom lately in these times. Though, maybe sharing this poem with her will put a smile on her face. I admit...I teared up during this.

Your relationship with your mom changes. You become less dependent on her in ways and become better friends. It's the person who brought you into this world, the first person you met, and the first person that loved you.

When you ask your mom what she wants for Mother's Day and she replies 'nothing'--here's why. And from a kid's perspective--I get it now.

When my kids ask me what I want for Mother’s Day? I say nothing. I want you. I want you to keep coming around, I want you to bring your kids around, I want you to ask me questions, ask my advice, tell me your problems, ask for my opinion, ask for my help. I want you to come over and rant about your problems, rant about life, whatever. Tell me about your job, your worries, your kids, your fur babies. I want you to continue sharing your life with me. Come over and laugh with me, or laugh at me, I don't care. Hearing you laugh is music to me.

I spent the better part of my life raising you the best way I knew how, and I'm not bragging, but I did a pretty darn good job. Now, give me time to sit back and admire my work, I'm pretty proud of it.

Raid my refrigerator, help yourself, I really don't mind. In fact, I wouldn't want it any other way.

I want you to spend your money making a better life for you and your family, I have the things I need. I want to see you happy and healthy. When you ask me what I want for Mother’s Day, I say "nothing" because you've already been giving me my gift all year. I want you.