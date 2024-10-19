Money-Saving Hacks For Thanksgiving Dinner In New York

Want to save money this year while providing a great dinner for your family or friends? Here are some suggestions that might help your bank account.

Groceries are expensive! How many times have you heard that? If it's been a minute since you've been to the grocery store, seeing the price tags on things can be a pretty big shock. Now imagine having to buy those groceries to make dinner to feed not only everyone in your house but your entire family.

People do this every year. It's expensive, but it doesn't have to be. There are ways to get around paying ridiculous prices for that dinner and not sacrificing on the love.

We asked for your suggestions on a number of social media sites about how to save money when you're preparing a dinner that is that big. Do you cut corners? Are there places where you shop to save?

Here are some of the responses you gave us:

1. Shop early - Don't wait until the week of the dinner. Stock up on things you need a couple of months out when you see them go on sale.

2. Shop in bulk - You'll save when you buy things in bigger quantities. Especially if it's things like flour and sugar that you will use down the road.

3. Go big on the pre-dinner appetizers - "Feed your guests lots of chips, dips and other appetizers beforehand so that they’re not too hungry"

4. Pay attention to grocery delivery offers - "Right now I’ve got a $40 off $80 Instacart offer. They’ll send different ones every once in a while. Wegmans has free pickup."

5. Make it a potluck - You're inviting everyone over, why should you have to foot the whole bill? If everyone pitches in, it costs everyone less.

6. Don't invite everyone - Only invite the people you want to share the dinner with. (Yes, it's harsh, but this is about saving money.)

7. Fewer side dishes - Just make the side dishes that you do make bigger so that everyone has enough.

8. Lie to the kids - "Just tell the kids that the chicken is actually turkey." These are your suggestions, I never said they were all good. But honestly, if you cut it up enough, will anyone really know?

9. Use multiple stores for your shopping - It might take some more time, but going from store to store where items are cheaper could save you a bunch.

What is your favorite money-saving hack? Does it actually save you all that much?