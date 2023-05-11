Here’s What Moms Should Get Paid In New York State

There is a big day coming up this weekend and hopefully you have not forgotten. Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14th and at the very least, you should try to call mom and say hello.

As for the weather, this weekend in New York State will bring a rise in temperatures before we get back to normal. If you have a brunch or lunch outdoors planned for mom, it should be a good day for it.

MOMS ARE SPECIAL AND DO SO MUCH

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. The work of a mom is never done and always seems to be getting more challenging. I am blessed to have a wife who is an incredible mom to our three sons and we are expecting our first baby girl any day. There is a chance that she will be born ON this Mother's Day.

But the things that I see her do everyday is pretty incredible. From getting the kids up and ready for school to keeping our schedule in place, to being the in-house nurse to planning meals and on and on, (not to mention maintaining a successful career) what mom's can do on a daily basis is impressive.

HOW MUCH SHOULD MOM GET PAID?

Knowing what moms do each day, what should they be making if they were to get paid for all of the work? A recent study finds that there is a number you can place on that.

According to gobankingrates.com:

For example, Insure.com figures the wage a mom should earn for the 18 or so jobs she must tackle throughout the day is $126,725 in 2022, which is 9.2% higher than the 2021 report’s findings of $116,022. And according to Salary.com’s most recent Annual Mom Salary Survey, moms should be paid even more — $184,820.

But that seems pretty low when you think about the things moms tackle everyday. Someone once told me, when we were waiting for our first son to be born, that the best thing a dad can do for his kids is to love their mom. I fully agree and understand that after witnessing the things my wife does for our kids.

Looking back, I have a new appreciation for my own mom as well. Mom was a stay-at-home and raised 5 of us! I struggle to keep our three boys in line when it is just me in charge. Moms are superhuman at times and there doesn't seem to be enough money in the world to cover that.

