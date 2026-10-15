There is a long-running argument in just about every household across New York State once winter arrives: What is the ideal temperature to set inside your home? If you live with multiple people, you already know the answer varies wildly depending on who you ask. In our house, 68° seems to be the sweet spot which is comfortable enough to live with, and affordable enough to keep the bills in check.

Extreme Cold Already Hitting New York State

The cold winter months are almost here, but in reality, the frigid air has already arrived across the Northeast. New York State has become a literal freezer. Overnight low temperatures have dipped to zero and even below zero in many areas. Some are starting to wonder whether we will even get the kind of lake-effect snow we’ve seen in past winters.

In a previous article, I noted that the unusually cold air has forced Lake Erie’s water temperature to drop quickly, and if it freezes, the chances of a major lake-effect event decrease dramatically.

Snow Lovers vs. Cold Haters

There are plenty of people who can handle the snow just fine shoveling, skiing, and building snowmen with the kids. But for many others, including those who head south for the winter, the real problem isn’t the snow at all. It’s the relentless deep freeze.

Bone-chilling temperatures can last for months, and for some people that leads to physical pain or even seasonal depression that becomes difficult to manage.

Does New York State Regulate Indoor Temperatures?

In another article, I talked about the minimum temperature New York State requires in workplaces. If you work in an office, you’ve probably had days where you walk in on a Monday morning and it feels absolutely freezing inside.

But what about your home? Can New York State set a minimum temperature requirement for your house?

That depends.

State Requirements for Apartments and Rentals

If you live in an apartment building, New York State does have specific temperature requirements that landlords must follow. Temperatures during the day and night are regulated, and landlords are required to keep units at or above those minimums.

"Between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., heat must register at least 68 degrees Fahrenheit when the outside temperature falls below 55 degrees"

Of course, many renters across New York would probably argue that these rules aren’t always followed perfectly.

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Homes, Houses, and Single-Family Rentals

For homeowners or those renting a single-family house, New York State does not currently set a specific minimum indoor temperature. However, there is plenty of discussion surrounding how homes can be heated, especially with major changes on the horizon.

Energy Rules Are Changing in New York State

New York continues to push toward greener, more energy-efficient systems. There is a growing push for new homes to run entirely on electric power, phasing out natural gas. Heating with wood may also become more restricted in the coming years.

Do you remember when natural gas was considered the best energy value in New York? Those days may be fading fast as new legislation and energy regulations evolve.

Read More: Minimum Office Temperature in New York State

Could New York Eventually Dictate Home Temperatures?

No matter what temperature you prefer inside your home 68°, 72°, or something much warmer, there may come a day when New York State steps in and requires a specific setting. With all the changes already underway, it’s not as far-fetched as it once sounded. For now, you still control your thermostat… but in New York, things can change quickly.