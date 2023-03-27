Limited Addition Cereal For Kids In New York State!

The next time you shop for groceries and your list calls for cereal or some type of breakfast for the kids, there is one that will be a huge hit! The issue with anything these days is the cost and, unfortunately, cereal seems to always be expensive.

Remember when you were a kid? You probably had a favorite breakfast cereal. For me, it was Fruity Pebbles! The cereal was amazing. However, ask any kid, they will tell you the milk after the cereal sat in it for a minute was even more fruity delicious!

For many kids these days, it is hard to separate reality from the games that they play. The good news for them is that they won't have to when you bring home a box of Minecraft Frosted Flakes!

According to ChewBoom.com, there is an added bonus for kids who love the cereal.

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Minecraft features Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and green squares of “Creeper Bit” marshmallows that evoke Minecraft’s famously pixelated block look. Additionally, every box of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Minecraft includes a code to redeem 350 Minecoins.

We have three boys under seven and a little girl due in eight weeks and I can see this cereal being a huge hit at home. My wife and I maintain a balance of screen time for the kids and lately their go-to game is Minecraft or Roblox.

