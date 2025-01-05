“Men’s, Women’s or Ladies’” CANNOT Be Used at Restaurants in New York State

It is illegal to do this by a restaurant in New York State.

This happened more often in the past, but you cannot sell a certain “men’s,” “women’s,” and “ladies’” drinks and change the price based on gender. According to the New York Restaurant Surcharges and Mandatory Gratuities:

Prices for services cannot be based on gender. Tip: Words like “men’s,” “women’s,” and “ladies’” cannot be used to describe the price.

For instance, you can't have prices for men's drinks one thing, but have ladies only discounted drinks. There are some loopholes that some bars and restaurants try and work around.

For example, some bars will try and do a 2 for 1 ladies night, which is legal to call it that, but you also must give men the same promotion.

New York State has a strict and extensive guide for businesses that everyone must follow.