Massive Water Park to Open This Week in New York State

A huge, brand new water park is set to open up this week. On June 23, Splash Indoor Water Park is going to open up. It is a massive 20,000-square-foot facility.

Splash Indoor Water Park is going to be open year-round. It is located at the Clarion Hotel & Suites in Oswego. This new state-of-the-art water park has everyone on social media super excited. Take a look at some of the pictures below!

Where is the new indoor water park in New York?

92 East First Street

Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront

Oswego, New York

How much does it cost?

ALL DAY Pass Pricing (Mon-Thurs):

Under 2 - Free

3-11 - $25

12 and above - $30

Friday-Sunday Pricing:Under 2 - Free

3-11 - $30

12 and above - $35