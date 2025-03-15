Massive Late March Snowstorm For New York State?

It sure has been nice to see the sunshine and warm temperatures return to New York State! However, if you have lived here long enough you know winter is not over yet and that could mean more snow!

The spring has been in the air and people were out in full force on motorcycles, bikes and driving with their windows down! On Friday, the temperatures were in the upper 60's for much of Western New York.

According to the Weather Channel and the ten day forecast for places like Watertown, New York, the temperatures will dip back in to the 30's. Although it will be colder than the last few days, it does NOT look like it will produce any significant snow for the area or other parts of the state!

Spring will arrive this week, officially on March 20th. The mid-week forecast is calling for another day in the 70 degree range followed by a cold day on Friday. The winds will be blowing but as of now, it does NOT seem as though those winds will fire up the lake effect machine on Lake Erie or Lake Ontario.

We have had our share of the snow this year. But I also can remember the years in which we had snow as late as Mother's Day weekend in May! Fingers crossed, that will not happen again this year and we can ease in to spring and summer and put the shovels away until the fall!