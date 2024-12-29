New York State’s Massive News For Deer Hunters

Christmas is here and for most in New York State it will not be white. Don't worry kids, Santa is well prepared and equipped with a sleigh with wheels! While some of us are dreaming of what Santa might bring under the tree on Christmas day, others are dreaming of being IN a tree the day after.

The deer hunting season has been extended once again this year in portions of New York State. The "Holiday Hunt" will take place the week of Christmas. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that the season dates for the Southern Zone are 9 consecutive days immediately following the regular season and December 26 through January 1.

While it may not be the weather we want for Christmas fun, the weather is a GIFT for those who want to hunt for whitetail deer. With cool, crisp mornings and warmer days, it will be comfortable for being in the woods.

Good luck on the Holiday Hunt and remember to share the woods!

For those who enjoy a great hike in the woods, there is a fun, new tradition in New York State!