JUST IN: Massive Cheese Recall In New York State

There is a good chance that at some point in the last few days you have packed a school lunch. In fact, you may be reading this as you are getting the kids off to school or picking them up. A popular lunch item has been recalled as Kraft announces a safety issue with cheese singles.

Many parents try to find new ways to get their kids to eat more and to eat more variety of things. If you have young kids, it could be the daily challenge. Perhaps the issue is that your kids will only eat chicken fingers, buttered noodles and some sort of cheese?

For years, the go to lunch or after school snack has been a good old grilled cheese! The most popular choice for cheese? Kraft cheese! Now there is a warning from Kraft.

ABS News is reporting that:

Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 83,000 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices because part of the wrapper could stick to the slice and become a choking hazard

This comes just a day after the announcement that there is a large ground beef recall.

