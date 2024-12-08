Huge Warm Up on the Way in New York State

That's mother nature for you. Across New York State there were reports of up to 6 feet of snow in some areas this week, but in a couple of days that is all going to melt.

There is a Winter Weather advisory for portions of New York State, but come Monday and Tuesday it is going to be a completely different story. It will be in the 40s for our temperature on Sunday and then rain and even higher temps on Monday and Tuesday which will melt a lot of that snow.

The thing that you will have to look out for the most is that when that snow DOES melt, make sure that you have salt down, so that when temps dip again below freezing it is not causing an ice rink in your driveway and walkways.