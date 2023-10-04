Massive Change Immediately on Sunday for New York State

This is going to be fun. The New York State law is going to be changed just in time. On Tuesday night, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul changed the law so that people will be ready just in time for Sunday.

As of right now, the New York State law says that a bar, restaurant or tavern can't serve alcohol for consumption until 10 AM on Sundays. Unfortunately, that is AFTER the Buffalo Bills game starts on Sunday. The Bills are in London taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars and the game is at 2:30 PM overseas, so in Western New York the game is happening at at 9:30 AM.

Bars and restaurants have to apply for a special permit if they want to serve alcohol outside of the time frames, so this Sunday would be one of those times.

I'm directing the State Liquor Authority to extend the deadline for special permits, so sports bars & restaurants can serve as early as 8am.

Now, this is not a GUARANTEE that ever bar or restaurant will be open and serving alcohol before 10 AM--remember, your favorite bar or restaurant still needs to apply for the permit.

When can you buy alcohol on Sunday in New York State?

According to the New York State website, here are the hours that you can buy alcohol in New York State. Recently, the times have changed and instead of buying alcohol on Sundays at NOON, they have dropped the hours to 10 AM.

Here is when you CAN buy alcohol in New York State:

Restaurant, Bars and Taverns

Here are the hours you can buy alcohol: Weekdays: 8:00 AM - 4:00 AM Sundays: 10:00 AM - 4:00 AM Christmas Day: Normal hours apply

Grocery and Convenience Stores

Weekdays: 24 open hours

Sundays: 12:00 AM - 3:00 AM; 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Christmas Day: Normal hours apply

Liquor and Wine Stores

Weekdays: 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Sunday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Christmas Day: Normal hours apply

