Is Ebola And Marburg In New York State Right Now?

Here we go again? Is this really happening? These are just some of the questions that people around the nation are asking as a new and rare disease has been detected.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still very fresh on our minds and the affects and restrictions and financial stressors are still being felt among businesses and people and students across the globe. While it seemed like the pandemic would never end, it now seems like a blur. However, it seems lately, one biological issue is replaced by another and it appears that health officials are getting ahead of this one.

The next worry? An rare and infectious disease that, according to reports, is similar in nature to Ebola. Doctors will be on the lookout for Margburg.

The CDC website defines MARBURG as the following:

Marburg virus disease (MVD) is a rare but severe hemorrhagic fever which affects both people and non-human primates. MVD is caused by the Marburg virus, a genetically unique zoonotic (or, animal-borne) RNA virus of the filovirus family. The six species of Ebola virus are the only other known members of the filovirus family.

After the pandemic was over and you saw friends or acquaintances again, was it like they aged ten years instead of three? You have to wonder or ask yourself if they see you that way? It seems that thee were two types of lifestyles in the last three years; those who worked to stay healthy and improve and those who merely wanted to get through it as best they could.

Regardless of the past, what does the future hold? How can the average person protect themselves and their family from this new threat? The CDC recommends that IF you travel to an area with an outbreak or think you have:

Avoid contact with blood and body fluids (such as urine, feces, saliva, sweat, vomit, breast milk, amniotic fluid, semen, and vaginal fluids) of people who are sick.

20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic

Spain's 'Tomatina' battle returns after pandemic hiatus