People Make Babies On These Days In New York State

Everyone has different ways of celebrating holidays. We just wrapped up our Valentine’s Day festivities across New York State, and New Year’s and Christmas aren’t too far out of sight of our rearview.

An online sports betting site decided to take it upon itself to look into one particular way that couples across New York State celebrate their favorite holidays. And it’s…well… interesting, to say the least.

Betway looked at the year-round birth rates in all 50 states to determine which holidays seem to lead to an uptick in births nine months later. In other words, which national holidays spark the biggest baby boom?

Their research showed that overall, the highest months for babies to be born across the country are in August and September, leading some to believe that Thanksgiving and Christmas are the most popular holidays to make a baby. However, July also saw many babies being born across the US, so it looks like Halloween is also a popular holiday for future parents to, um, hang out (if you catch our drift).

What are the most popular holidays for babies to be conceived in New York state?

You’ll be shocked when you find out which holiday is the most popular for getting busy. Scroll down to find out.

Valentine's Day

So much for romance! Shockingly, Valentine’s Day was the holiday with the lowest amount of babies born nine months later. In November, only 0.866 babies were born per 1,000 people in New York State.

Fourth Of July

Love for our country doesn’t necessarily mean showing love to each other here in New York State. Only 0.873 babies are born here per 1,000 people in April following July 4th.

Spring Break

Whether it’s because you have time to take a romantic couple’s getaway or because the kids are getting outside and out of the house, leaving more time for Mom and Dad to spend more time alone. Spring break is a popular time to make a baby here in New York State, with 0.888 babies born per 1,000 people nine months later.

Christmas/New Year’s

We bet this number will be much higher next year, thanks to the snow that kept many New Yorkers cooped up inside this winter. That said, 0.923 babies are born per 1,000 people in New York State nine months after the winter holidays.

Thanksgiving

You would think that the insane amount of turkey and mashed potatoes consumed on Thanksgiving would make it so you wouldn’t want to do anything but crash on the couch. Apparently, that’s not the case because 0.952 babies are born per 1,000 New Yorkers in late August/early September.

Halloween

The most popular holiday in New York state to conceive a baby is…Halloween? 0.957 babies are born per 1,000 people nine months after this candy-crazy holiday in New York State.

Maybe seeing all of the cute kids in their costumes makes future parents want to create one of their own? Or maybe it’s because costumes come into play…ok, yeah. We’ll leave it at that.

