There is a bug that we found on our screen on our chicken coop and it might be the official bug of summer!

The hot weather is here and it feels like an old fashioned July! As the grass starts to turn to a crispy brown field of straw, people all over the area are either praying for rain, or watering the lawn.

For those of us who love the summer, a familiar sound is back!

Massive Law Change Parents In New York State Need To Prepare For

We now have chickens! My wife decided one day that she wanted some chickens in the yard to add to the chaos of our four kids and busy schedule. The other day, while tending to the chickens, I spotted this critter on the screen to the run and as I saw it, so did the chickens who wanted nothing to do with whatever it was.

Thanks to some help from Google, we found that it was an exoskeleton of a cicada! "So, not only will you spot the cicadas hanging out just about everywhere, you’ll probably also see some of their dead skin (a.k.a. exoskeletons)".

The one we found looked like it was covered in dirt or mud and appeared to have just emerged from the earth!

Photo by: Clay Moden loading...

As the temperature in the yard gets hotter, listen for the cicadas to get louder as the increase in temps only makes the increase their volume!

Our son Teddy named him "Mr Beetle" and wanted to keep him for a friend. Little does he know, there are dozens more where he came from in our backyard. At least that is what it sounds like!