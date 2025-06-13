It's one of the most beautiful parks in the United States. Letchworth State Park, nicknamed "The Grand Canyon of the East," may not be even remotely close to as big as the actual Grand Canyon, but its views are gorgeous. The heavily wooded terrain is pretty to visit any time, but perhaps even more so in the fall when foliage is at its peak.

About Letchworth State Park

The park is about 17 miles long and is nestled in Western New York State, not far from Buffalo and Rochester. It's named after Buffalo Industrialist William Pryor Letchworth, who purchased the land beginning in 1859. He gave the land to New York upon his death in 1906, which became Letchworth State Park. The park is now over 14,400 acres.

The Park features lots of camping grounds, the Glen Iris Inn, several large waterfalls, the Mount Morris Dam, historical sites, and a ton of breathtaking views. It's visited by people all across the world, and is a favorite spot of New Yorkers. Great for a day trip or an extended vacation.

Touring Letchworth on a Motorcycle

I stayed for a weekend in a deep woods cabin at Letchworth recently and took my 2023 Honda Rebel 500 down to take in the views and area. I have a helmet-mounted GoPro that I use to record videos on the motorcycle. There are many roads around the park, but for this video, I took the main road, Park Road, to record the sights. I do get off the bike several times to show the incredible views. This ride is from the south end Visitor's Center to the North end entrance/exit. I hope you enjoy!

I loved my visit to Letchworth and recommend you, at least, take a day trip to it.

Here are some pictures I took of Letchworth as well.