The summer fishing season is underway here in New York State! As we head to the ponds, lakes and streams, there are thousands of great places to catch fish!

From the Niagara River, to the Atlantic Ocean, New York State has so many great options for those who want to wet a line!

Fishing is a sport that anyone can do and is a great way to relax and enjoy some quality family time. But for some, fishing is more than just a relaxing hobby and success is measured one pound at a time.

The bass fishing season is here and if you want an exciting fish to catch, there are few as fun as bass!

But when it comes to the New York State record, just how big do the largemouth bass get in New York State?

According to a post from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, you have to get better than TWELVE POUNDS!

"New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar today announced a new state record for largemouth bass was set on July 11, 2024. James Britenbaugh of Pennsylvania reeled in the record-breaking 12-pound, 6-ounce largemouth bass from Cayuga Lake, Cayuga County while fishing in preparation for an upcoming bass tournament".

Bass fishing is one of my favorite things to do with our kids and our favorite places to go are farm ponds! There is nothing like being along the banks of a pond on a hot summer day!