Did You See This In The Sky Last Night In New York State?

There are some nights that are better than others for taking in the beauty of the nighttime sky here in New York State. The fall and winter may offer the best nights as the cold, crisp air removes the haze overhead.

The next time you look up or see the sky through a telescope, you may notice a new, very bright light. It is not an alien space ship or new planet. It is a new, large satellite!

My friends were saying that they noticed a bright "star" last weekend and most of us were convinced they were referring to the super moon or the harvest moon that was overhead. It was the fourth and final super moon of 2023.

However, after a little digging, turns out there IS a new bright light passing overhead. So bright that some are calling it "light pollution". It may also be an issue with future research.

However the researchers note that there is another concern: the radio frequencies used by BlueWalker 3 are close to those used for radio astronomy, raising the possibility such satellites could cause interference, making it harder for scientists to study the universe.

The cooler weather is moving back in this weekend across New York State. The warm and hazy weather will be saying goodbye, for now. However, with the cooler air comes the rain as well. But soon, we will have those clear winter nights which will be ideal for stargazing!

