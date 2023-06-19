Just In: Boaters Get New Warning From New York State

There are few things that are as exciting and relaxing than spending a day on the water on a sunny afternoon in the summer. New York State is home to so many great lakes, rivers and waterways and now is the time to back that boat trailer up and launch!

The summer of 2023 officially starts this week and the forecast calls for a few showers by the end of the week. However, overnight temps are starting to stay pretty warm and the water is also getting warm! If you are boating or swimming, conditions seem ideal!

There is a new warning as we start summer in The Empire State for those who may be looking to get some time in on the water. The "Dry Water" campaign is on across New York.

New York State is taking part in the Operation Dry Water campaign. Law enforcement will be educating people about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The state is also working on phasing in Brianna's Law, which will require all motorized watercraft operators to complete a state-approved boater safety course.

This year, Operation Dry Water’s national weekend of amplified outreach and coordinated enforcement is July 1-3, 2023.

