Bills Fans Upset After Browns Player’s “Dirty” Play on Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills got back on track in the second half of their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, as Buffalo went on to win by a score of 31-23.

The Bills had a rough first half.

They could not do anything on offense and their first 1st down of the game came seven minutes into the second quarter. The defense had struggles getting off the field on 4th down and it appeared for a bit the Browns would walk away with a win in Detroit (where the game was moved, due to the lake effect snowstorm).

Get our free mobile app

But the Bills stormed back in the second half and seemingly flipped a switch. Their run game had its best game of the season, as Devin Singletary and James Cook ran for 86 yards each.

Quarterback Josh Allen didn't exactly have a great game but did manage to make plays when needed, including a long pass to Gabe Davis and the first Bills touchdown of the game to Stefon Diggs.

However, one play is not sitting well with Bills fans and it didn't sit well with Allen either.

During a quarterback scramble by Allen for a first down, Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah took a swing at Allen's right elbow, well after Allen had run out of bounds. It just so happened to be Allen's injured elbow, which he has been nursing since the end of the Jets game.

After the game, Allen was asked about the swipe at his elbow after he went out of bounds. Allen took the high road, after acknowledging how he didn't appreciate the hit.

"You saw my reaction," said Allen. "It happens..."

There was no penalty on the play but I wouldn't be surprised if Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah gets a fine by the NFL.

What's also interesting is that Owusu-Koramoah swiped at the right arm, despite the football being in the opposite arm...

20 Unique Shirts The Biggest Bills Fans Will Love Whatever your style - classic, retro, funny, or chic - these shirts that you can get on Etsy are way better than the basic Bills merch in the team store.

15 Hilarious Buffalo-Themed Coffee Mugs For Bills Fans And More In honor of National Coffee Day, here are fifteen sweet mugs to hold your hot cup of joe while proclaiming your love for Bufflalo.