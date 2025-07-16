The Kelly family has faced numerous challenges over the years, and once again, they are in need of prayers.

We've seen the struggles that former Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly and his entire family have endured over the years. The first was with Jim and Jill's son Hunter who had Krabbes disease. The entire Buffalo area rallied for him. Then when he passed, Buffalo rallied again. We stood behind them when Jim was struggling with cancer and celebrated when he beat it.

The Kelly Family Needs Your Prayers

According to a tweet from Michael Schwartz from WKBW, Jim and Jill's daughter Erin and her husband are happy to announce that they have given birth to their first child. However, according to a press release that was sent out yesterday, as reported by Schwartz, it appears as though there were some serious medical complications.

Understandably, they are asking for privacy and will not be giving additional details about the nature of the complications at this time.

The Kellys have always been a family that is strong in their faith, and according to a statement, they will be "leaning on their faith in God, the strength of their love, and the unwavering support of those closest to them."

Media Day will be canceled at this weekend's Kelly Camp

The Jim Kelly Football Camp has been happening this week and is expected to continue this weekend. While it appears the camp will still go on, according to Michael Schwartz from WKBW, they will not be holding a media day at the camp.

We will continue to keep the Kelly family in our prayers and patiently wait for more updates as they come in.