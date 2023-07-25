Famous Law Getting Removed In New York State?

As New York City goes, so goes the rest of New York State. When a law gets changed in The Big Apple, the rest of the Empire State is watching and a famous law that you may have broken while reading this may be gone soon.

The traffic this summer is more frustrating than the last couple of summers. Since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more drivers are on the roads and there seems to be more accidents than we have seen in a long time. There are either more distracted drivers or they are just not good at driving.

The scary part about distracted drivers is that those on bikes and and those who are walking are at risk for being struck by a car. That is why we have crosswalks and jay walking laws. However, the jaywalking laws may be gone soon.

According to reports, there is a proposed bill that would eliminate the jaywalking laws in portions of New York.

The NY Post reports that:

Councilwoman Mercedes Narcisse, a Democrat representing Canarsie and other parts of southeastern Brooklyn, sponsored legislation last week that would greenlight pedestrians to freely cross streets outside the crosswalk or without obeying traffic signals.

