Jaw Dropping Sight On Lake Erie In Western New York

The bitter, Arctic Air has returned to all of New York State including Buffalo and Western New York. After a brief period of rain and a high of 42 degrees, the cold air and snow have frozen things that were melting.

Although the winters seem to last forever, the good news is that we are now in the month of February and the days are getting a little longer! Spring is not THAT far away.

But if you take the time and energy to embrace the cold and snow, winter is actually tolerable and, dare I mention it, FUN!

When the thermometer temps dip below freezing, Mother Nature really puts on a show. I believe that the sunsets over a frozen, or partially frozen Lake Erie are elite and some of the best of the year!

But it was a frozen Lake Erie shoreline that was the backdrop for a rare photo of a lone coyote wandering along near Hamburg Beach, south of Buffalo, that made for a great picture!

As I was scrolling "X" (formerly Twitter) I noticed this great shot of a coyote on Lake Erie that was taken by Chris Pza! Thank you Chris for sharing such a cool photo that truly put this harsh winter in perspective.

It is a busy time of the year for coyotes here in New York State and the numbers seem to be growing. In fact, there have been some cases in which wolves were spotted and turned out to be coyotes.