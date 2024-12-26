It Is Illegal To Disturb These In New York State

The snow has fallen and the cold weather is here in New York State. If you plan to take a winter hike sometime soon, there is a law you need to be aware of.

The deer season is on a pause, temporarily. The "Holiday Hunt" deer season will begin the day after Christmas, December 26th, though the first day of January 2025.

But there are still some avid hunters/trappers still in the woods and they are hoping for good news this winter.

While some enjoy the snow for skiing or hiking, there are some who love it for trapping and tracking! If you are out on a hike or walking or cross country skiing, there is a law that you have to abide by pertaining to any legally set trap you might find.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation points out that: :Additionally, it is illegal to disturb a trap lawfully set by another person or to remove a lawfully trapped animal from another person's trap".

While there are a variety of trapping seasons, the majority of them will stay open for most of the winter until February 15th.

As far as the type of animals being trapped, there is one that is PROTECTED here in New York State and comes with a warning from New York State.

"Wolves are protected in NY, and have been documented in the state on rare occasions. Please use care in identifying any large canids you encounter".