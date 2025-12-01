The cold and wet weather will be here soon and in New York State, most residents are starting to get their winter clothing together. For parents, that might mean you have to do some shopping to replace coats that your kids have grown out of. But when you go to the store, or purchase online, there are some laws in New York State that limit the types of clothing that can be sold.

If you have lived in New York State long enough, you probably know how to dress and what works best to keep you dry and warm. For many, that means wearing some sort of Gortex type product that not only helps keep the cold out, it also is waterproof. This is ideal considering the fact that once you get wet, you get cold-fast!

What does New York State have to say about Gortex clothing? In an effort to be environmentally conscious, and keep New York residents healthy, the state has legislation that aims to ban the sale of certain clothing fabrics.

According to a post from the New York State DEC, a specific type of waterproof product is going away.

"After January 1, 2028, a new restriction will go into effect that applies specifically to outdoor apparel for severe wet conditions with intentionally added PFAS, as described in section 37-0121 of the ECL".

Companies like Gor-Tex are already making moves in their product designs. Gor-Tex says: " Bonded with carefully selected textiles, the resulting laminates are PFAS-free* and have a reduced carbon footprint".

The fall begins soon and although we are enjoying a very warm September, it can change quickly. In fact, in portions of Western New York, one of the biggest snowstorms occurred in mid-October.