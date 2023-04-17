The IRS has officially changed when your taxes are due for this year in New York State areas. When are taxes due this year? The IRS has changed the deadline specifically for NYS. Your taxes in New York State are not due on April 18, 2023. To see the announcement, you should click on the link below.

NOTE: Check with your accountant for any laws and rules on your taxes and deadlines.

Why are New York State taxes due later all of the sudden?

The IRS announced that, because of the big Christmas storm that affected a lot of parts of New York State, they are pushing the tax due-date back to May 15, 2023, for affected areas. In addition, The IRS will waive the usual fees and requests for copies of previously filed tax returns for affected taxpayers.

Here are the ONLY areas that are able to file their taxes at the new May 15 deadline in New York State. Affected areas of the storm include:

Erie County

Genesee County

Niagara County

St. Lawrence County

Suffolk County

Victims of the severe winter storm and snowstorm beginning Dec. 23, 2022, and ending Dec. 28, 2022, now have until May 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments", according to the IRS website.

Can I contribute to my IRA and HSA until May 15 then?

Yes. You now have until May 15 to make 2022 contributions to your IRAs and health savings accounts.

What about farmers in New York State?

Farmers who choose to forgo making estimated tax payments and normally file their returns by March 1 will now have until May 15, 2023, to file their 2022 return and pay any tax due.

The IRS website also notes that if by chance you get a letter or a fee for filing "late", after the original April 18, 2023 deadline, you should contact them to have the charge taken care of.

Items In Your House May Be Worth A Ton of Money Is your pyrex worth money? Disney tapes sitting worth some cash? How about that old vintage lamp? Yes, those are all worth some serious money on eBay!