You Need I.D. To Buy Baking Soda In New York State?

The fall baking season is here and if you have not purchased the things you need to make those sweet goodies with, you better get shopping! When you go, remember to bring your identification.

The month of October is one of the best of the year here in New York State. The cooler air and changing leaves combined with football season and everything pumpkin spice makes these 31 days very enjoyable. Not to mention, Halloween is almost here and who doesn't love spooky stuff?

The holidays are almost here! Over the next few months, we will be wrapping gifts, spending time with friends and celebrating a new year. But before you bake, you may be shocked to see what some stores are asking you for.

A friend of mine was shopping in a store in New York State and was asked for ID when he went to buy baking soda! Apparently, baking soda is a big recipe for some drugs and is used by drug dealers and there are also online challenges that some are saying are too dangerous for kids. These are all the reasons that were provided when my friend asked "why"?

Photo by: Clay Moden loading...

There are some places in the United States that also have been discussing this as well. According to a post on JohnLocke.org from a few years ago:

Now it seems that folks in Missouri may soon need an ID to purchase Baking Soda because it’s a substance used in the development of crack-cocaine. Now you might have to get carded in Missouri to bake a cake.

